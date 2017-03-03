US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize.He was nominated by an unnamed American, who wants him recognized for “his peace through strength ideology”.The Nobel Institute announced on Thursday that 318 people and organisations are in the running for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.Apart from Trump, notable figures believed to be part of the nominees include Syria’s White Helmets and Pope Francis.Others on the list are jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, Edward Snowden, Russian President Vladimir Putin and former French president Jacques Chirac.Although the names are usually kept secret, lawmakers, former laureates and some university professors who are entitled to nominate, are free to reveal the name of the person or group they have nominated.