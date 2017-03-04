Mr. Idoko was leading the way for Mr. Dogara’s convoy on Wednesday when his motorcycle crashed into a vehicle, killing him instantly.
It is not immediately clear if there were other casualties in the accident.
Mr. Dogara on Friday night condoled with the family of the deceased and the Speaker’s wife led a delegation of lawmakers’ wives to see the bereaved.
A burial committee was also constituted by the Speaker to complete burial arrangements. The committee will meet on Saturday to review its task, Mr. Dogara’s spokesperson, Turaki Hassan, said in a statement.
