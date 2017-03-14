The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Monday confirmed the receipt of President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter, informing the National Assembly of his resumption to duty.It was earlier reported that the President formally transmitted a letter to the National Assembly, informing them that he has officially resumed his duties as President.In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Turaki Adamu Hassan, Dogara admitted receiving the letter from the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters, House of Reps, Hon. Suleiman Abdurhaman Kawu Sumaila.The statement sent to newsmen quoted the Speaker as saying he will read the letter to his colleagues during plenary on Tuesday since the communication was meant for them.Dogara said, “Tomorrow (Tuesday) I will read this to my colleagues on the floor of the House and thereafter make comments from there.“However, permit me to thank you for working hard to ensure that there is harmonious working relationship between the Executive and the National Assembly.”“In your own case I can say it was an appointment that we can truly say amounted to putting a round peg in a round hole or a square peg in a square hole.“So no wonder we have seen to some extent some form of understanding between the National Assembly and the presidency.“We promise that we will cooperate more than we fight like I said before; we will always fight and that has been the practice in all climes and ours cannot be an exception but we will cooperate more in the interest of our people rather than fight.”