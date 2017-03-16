Doctors in Ogun State, under the aegis of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), yesterday marched on Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s office to protest the decay in the health sector.They demanded regular payment of their salaries and dues, recruitment of more personnel, procurement of adequate and modern equipment as well as improved infrastructure.The doctors, clad in their lab coats, were addressed by the Secretary to the State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa.They also “visited” the House of Assembly.They sang solidarity songs and carried placards.Speaking at the Governor’s Office, NMA Chairman Abayomi Olajide admitted the governor “has been doing a lot but he is doing nothing in the health sector”.Olajide said the number of health workers in the state “is abysmally poor and infrastructure is nothing to write home about”.He explained that the union decided not to go on strike in order not to worsen the deplorable state of the health sector.Adeoluwa admitted the health sector is facing challenges, but said :”It is uncharitable to say the government has not done nothing in the health sector.”The SSG recalled that the Amosun-led administration inherited a bad sector in 2011, but has made improvements.Adeoluwa blamed the challenges on paucity of funds, assuring the union the governor will soon address the challenges.He said: “Most of what you have said are true. We are not the government that derives joy in telling lies.“It is not as if we have done nothing, please. We are not where we should be, I admit. More should be done, we admit.“But it is entirely uncharitable, please pardon me, to say the government has done nothing.“We have more than doubled the number of health workers we met on ground in 2011. We want to do more.”At the House of Assembly, the Clerk, Bisiriyu Lanre, collected the NMA’s letter and promised that the Assembly would intervene.