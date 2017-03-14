The House of Representatives on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to urgently constitute a presidential task force to disarm all herdsmen in Buruku Federal Constituency, other parts of Benue State and throughout the Federal republic of Nigeria.This was contained in a motion jointly sponsored by the Benue State caucus in the House of Representatives.Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, the Chairman, Rules and Business, Orker Jev (APC), lamented that communities in Buruku local government area of Benue State, especially Binev Council ward, was invaded by “armed and strange herdsmen”.“The herdsmen destroyed farms, plundered yam barns and looted houses deserted by innocent and armless villagers,” Mr. Orker said.Mr. Orker said the marauding herdsmen started indiscriminate attacks and killings on Saturday around the communities of BerAwuna, Dogo, Ortese – Mbashian, Tse Igyu, Tse Gebe, Anbighir, Tse Iwa, Gbaikyo, Agudu, Nyorum,Shonto and Abuku in three major kindred of Mbade, Mbagoho, Mbashian, Mbaboor and Wuav of Benue State.He further stated that the violent attacks continued unabated without any intervention from any security agency throughout that Saturday, and said 20 people were killed by the armed herdsmen, out of which 10 bodies have so far been recovered and deposited at the local government.“We are worried that these strange herdsmen are heavily armed with sophisticated weapons, seem to be operating or supported by a killer squad of mercenaries that arrived the communities on Friday night on motorcycles and unleashed the mayhem the following day,” Mr Orker added.The Binev Council ward lies on the Bank of River Katsina – Ala in Buruku local government area with mass water bodies and large portions of fadama lands suitable for rice farming and aquatic life.Most residents of Buruku are farmers and fishermen.The lawmakers urged the National Emergency management Agency (NEMA) to send food and relief materials to the affected communities.The lawmakers also resolved to summon all heads of security agencies to brief the house on their efforts so far to curb the excesses of the herdsmen.The deputy speaker, Yusuf Lasun, who presided, mandated the Committees on Special Duties and Police Affairs to ensure the implementation of the resolution.