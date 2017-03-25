A copy of Senator Dino Melaye’s alleged statement of degree result in geography has surfaced online.The statement of result, dated February 3, 2000; was signed by B.B. Mshelthlila and issued by the academic unit within the Office of the Registrar of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.The alleged statement of result reads: “This is to certify that Daniel Jonah Melaye having completed an approved course of study and passed the prescribed examinations as, under the authority of the Senate been awarded the Bachelor of Arts (Geography) with Third Class honours.”However, the result is riddled with several inconsistencies which appear to deepen Melaye’s certificate forgery brouhaha.For instance, his name was given as “Daniel Jonah MELAYE.” However, inquiries by newsmen on http://geography.abu.edu.ng/ revealed that Geography is in the Faculty of Physical Sciences and not the Faculty of Arts as reflected in the statement of results.Also, in the senator’s NYSC discharge certificate, which was issued on July 8, 2001, his name read “Melaye Daniel” and not Daniel Jonah as shown in the statement of results.Again, in the diploma certificate issued to him by the University of Jos on August 3, 2006, his name reads “Daniel Dino Melaye.”He was issued an Advanced Diploma certificate in Law, Security and Conflict Resolution. He finished with ‘Lower Credit’ on August 3, 2006.However, in his Senior School Certificate purportedly bagged in 1992, which was distributed by Sahara reporters, his name read ‘Melaiye Daniel Jonah O.’ with Melaye being wrongly spelt.As at Friday evening, Wikipedia.org has edited Dino Melaye’s biography to capture and reflect the certificate mess.