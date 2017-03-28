Melaye had on Monday been cleared by the senate committee on ethics and privileges over his certificate controversy.
Ibrahim Garba, vice-chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, informed the committee that Melaye was a graduate of the school.
“From the records, distinguished senator Dino Melaye graduated as Daniel Jonah Melaye during the 3rd semester with a 3rd class degree,” Garba had said.
Subsequently, the senator released a video where he danced and sang to celebrate the confirmation of his university attendance and graduation.
