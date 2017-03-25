Senator Dino Melaye has vowed that the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, would go to jail for an alleged crime of cyber-stalling against his person.He stated this on his Twitter handle (@dino_melaye) while sharing a copy of a petition he wrote to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Kpotum Idris, calling for an investigation into the alleged crime of cyber-stalling.It could be recalled that Sahara Reporters published a story on Melaye claiming he forged his Bachelors’ degree certificate in Geography.In the petition, Melaye named Omoyele Sowore, Temitope Olumuyide, Incorporated Trustee of Sahara Reporters Media Foundation, and Shara Reporters Media Group Inc. as individuals to be investigated and forced to answer to the law for causing to be published a false and vexatious story that “insulted, impaired, harmed, damaged and assassinated” his character.According to the petition which had been acknowledged by the IGP, the act allegedly committed by the individuals and organizations contravened provisions of section 24(1) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention ETC) Act 2015.The petition reads in part: “I will like to draw your attention to the recent cyber-stalling acts committed against my person by the following persons and organizations.1. Omoyele Sowore2. Temitope Olumuyide3. Incorporated trustee of Sahara Reporters Media Foundation; and,4. Sahara Reporters Media Group Inc.“Sometime this month (March 2017), the above listed individuals and organizations caused certain false and vexatious to be sent by means of electronic communication, computer system and network against me.“And they rightly know same to be false and that I am a graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria.“This is contrary to section 24(1) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention ETC) Act 2015.“Subsection states thus: A person who knowingly sends message or other matter by means of computer system or network that:(b) he knows to be false, for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred, ill-will, or needless anxiety to another, or causes such a message to be sent, commits such an offence under this Act, and…“Sir, this act is highly vexatious, an insult, and an attempt to impair, harm, and damage and assassinate my character.“I, humbly implore you Sir, to use your good office to order the immediate investigation of this act and ensure the said individuals and organizations are made to answer to the law.“I thank you and convey to you the assurances of my highest esteem.”