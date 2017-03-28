Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has released a version of his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.Senator Melaye said he finished the compulsory service scheme in 2001.On his social media account, he displayed his picture of his certificate and said: “Another Ndume lie. I finished NYSC in 2001.”Melaye had earlier posted a picture of himself and some of his colleagues in camp, while stating that he was part of the Ahmadu Bello University graduating students of 1999.Recall that senator Ali Ndume had called for an investigation into the allegation that Senator Melaye did not graduate from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria based on PUNCH and Sahara Reporters reports.But at the hearing of the Senate Committee on Ethics on Monday, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Ibrahim Garba said Senator Melaye graduated in 2000 based on records available as Daniel Jonah Melaye.See photo: