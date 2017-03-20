Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly is in for another controversy following a revelation that he never graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria as is being claimed.Melaye recently alerted Nigerians that there were plans to carry fictitious allegations against him.Melaye thinks this move was being planned to get him to face the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) because he was a major factor that stood against the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the anti-corruption organisation.Sahara Reporters is confirming that Melaye never graduated from the department of geography from ABU.The report also claims that the DSS was alerted over this but that the security agency covered it up and allowed the man blossom.“At least three exam officers at ABU, Zaria insists that @dino_melaye never graduated from geography department, DG DSS alerted but covered it up,” the report said.They said Dino's name was not on graduation list and further accused him of bribing his head of department.Wikipedia reports that Dino Melaye graduated with a Bsc in geography from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria adding that about 30 undergraduates are currently enjoying scholarship under his education empowerment fund.