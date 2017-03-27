Embattled Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye was today cleared by Vice Chancellor, Ahamadu Bello University, Prof. Ibrahim Garba on certificate and graduation controversies.Prof. Garba, while appearing before the Senate ethics committee on Monday said "Yes, from records, Dino formerly known as Daniel Jonah Melaye graduated from the Ahmad Bello University with BA Geography."However, ripples the controversy has generated goes beyond ascertaining his studentship or graduation.Below are 5 questions the VC failed to answer today:1. How was Dino admitted into ABU without 5 'O' level credits? Did he tender a result different from the one that surfaced online?2. To study Geography, shouldn't he have obtained a better result than P8 in the subject?3. Why was Dino's name given as 'Daniel Jonah MELAYE' in his statement of results; and 'Melaiye Daniel Jonah O in the Senior School Certificate with which he was admitted?4. How could Dino have participated in the national youth service in 1999 when he graduated in 2000?5. Why is Dino's certificate not yet issued 17 years after graduation?