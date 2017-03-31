Argentina legend Diego Maradona has said that he will speak to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, to see if Lionel Messi‘s four-match ban can be reduced.Messi was handed the punishment over a foul-mouthed rant at a match official.The incident happened during the Albiceleste’s 1-0 win over Chile, in which Messi scored the winning goal from the penalty spot. The Barcelona superstar was adjudged to have used abusive language towards an assistant referee during the match.Messi has been fined 10,000 Swiss francs (£8,100) and will miss World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay, Venezuela and Peru.The next game he will be available for, is the final match against Ecuador.“Messi’s ban is excessive and terrible,” Maradona told Buenos Aires-based radio station La Oral Deportiva.“Very shortly I will meet with Infantino in Bahrain and as usual, I will tell him what I think.”Messi in a letter to FIFA, claimed that he did not insult the official, but shouted “to the air”.