The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, on Wednesday said that erstwhile Minister of Petroleum Resources during Goodluck Jonathan administration, Mrs Diezani Allison-Madueke, operated a clique used to steal the country blind.The anti-corruption czar stated this in response to inquiries by Senator Hamman Misau (APC) representing Bauchi Central.Misau had wondered if it was possible for the Mrs Madueke to have looted the alleged “staggered amount from NNPC coffers without collaboration of other officials.”Mag, who was being grilled by the Senate for confirmation as a substantive Chairman, stated that high-profile looting was possible because the former Minister had a clique.He confirmed that those involved are on the run, while others have been arrested in the U.K.“Mr. Senate President, as I speak with you, those involved in Diezian’s clique are on the run and some are undergoing trial with her in the United Kingdom”, Magu revealed.Magu also noted that the EFCC does not claim monopoly fight of corruption, adding that the Senate has the powers to fight corruption as well.