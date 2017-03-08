Actor and member, Lagos state house of Assembly, Desmond Elliot this morning visited the Big Brother Naija housemates in celebration of International Women’s day, to talk about our #GirlsCount education.The message which the Housemates received from him was very clear, #GirlsCount and as such, the Housemates received their Task to create a presentation defending the rights of the girl child and women in general.The winner of this Task will not only become a ONE AFRICA ambassador but will get an opportunity to present their case to world leaders.