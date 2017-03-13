 Delta declares 3-day mourning for late Samuel Ogbemudia | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Delta declares 3-day mourning for late Samuel Ogbemudia

12:41 PM 0
A+ A-
Delta State Government has declared a three-day mourning in honour of late Dr Samuel Ogbemudia, who died on Thursday at 84.

A statement by the Director of Information in the state, Mr Paul Osahon, in Asaba on Monday, said that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa directed that the mourning should commence on Monday through Wednesday.

It said that the governor also directed that flags should be flown at half-mast during the period.
The late elder statesman was the governor of the old Mid-West region and later Bendel State, now Edo and Delta states.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top