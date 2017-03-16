The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Thursday, asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to sack the lawmaker representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Chief Nelson Asuquo Effiong, following his defection to the All Progressive Congress, APC.Asuquo Effiong In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/05/61/2017, PDP, alongside 15 chieftains of the party in Akwa Ibom state, asked the court to declare that Effiong has lost his membership with effect from January 19, 2017, pursuant to section 68(1)(g) of the Constitution, having now become a member of APC before the expiration of the period for which he was elected into the Senate on the platform of PDP.In the Originating Summons, the plaintiffs cited the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki as the 2nd defendant in the matter.They want the court to declare that the seat for Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District in the National Assembly is vacant pursuant to section 68(1)(g) of the 1999 constitution, same having been vacated by the operation of law by the 1st defendant by reason of his becoming member of APC before the expiration of the period for which he was elected into the Senate on the platform of PDP.They further want an order directing the Senate President to declare the seat of Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District in the National Assembly vacant pursuant to Section 68(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution same having been vacated by the operation of law by the 1st defendant by reason of his becoming member of APC before the expiration of the period for which he was elected into the Senate on the platform of PDP‎.An order of interlocutory injunction restraining the first defendant from parading himself as the Senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District in the National Assembly. As well as an interlocutory injunction restraining the 2nd defendant from further recognising the 1st defendant as the Senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.More so, the plaintiffs asked the court to determine whether the 1st defendant has not lost his membership with effect from January 19, 2017 as the Senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District in the National Assembly pursuant pursuant to Section 68(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution same having been vacated by the operation of law by the 1st defendant by reason of his becoming member of APC before the expiration of the period for which he was elected into the Senate on the platform of PDP‎”.Meantime, Justice Tsoho Tsoho has fixed May 11 to begin hearing on the suit.