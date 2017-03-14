Nigerian hip-hop star David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has restated his love for his babymama, Sophia Momodu.Davido made the declaration on his SnapChat page on Tuesday.“I love my babymama,” he declared. “Sophie we up.”Davido’s love declaration comes shortly after rumor came out that he is expecting baby number two from an Atlanta-based girlfriend, girlfriend, Amanda also known as Mandy.However, the 24-year-old father of one is yet to confirm his relationship with the 24-year-old Cape Verdean/Togolese lady.