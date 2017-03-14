Sunderland boss David Moyes says he expects injured Nigerian forward Victor Anichebe to be back in action in early April.A medial ligament injury has kept Anichebe out of the Sunderland side who are currently bottom in the Premier League table.He has featured just once since the turn of the year – in a 2-0 away loss to West Brom. And the Black Cats have struggled in his absence.Anichebe is expected to be available for Sunderland's last 10 games of the seasin and could feature against Watford on April 1, Moyes is however not too optimistic."I’m hoping that getting Victor back at the beginning of April, we’re looking sort of another three weeks," he told The Chronicle."Could he be back [for Watford]? "I hope so but I’m not quite convinced."Anichebe has scored three goals in 11 appearances since joining Sunderland on a free transfer from West Brom.