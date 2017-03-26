Danny Blind has been sacked as Netherlands head coach, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) has confirmed.Ajax great Blind was appointed as Guus Hiddink's successor midway through the Oranje's ill-fated qualification bid for Euro 2016.A chastening 2-0 loss to Bulgaria on Saturday left the beaten 2010 World Cup finalists facing the prospect of missing out on a second major tournament in succession.Blind admitted his decision to select 17-year-old Ajax prospect Matthijs de Ligt for what turned out to be a nightmare debut in defence was an error and afterwards stated he would consider his future.On Sunday, the 55-year-old's employers made the decision for him."We have respect for what Danny did for us and for the team during his tenure," KNVB director Jean Paul Decossaux said in a statement."But because the sporting results are unfortunately disappointing, and because qualifying for the World Cup in Russia is now in difficulty, we unfortunately feel forced to relieve him."Blind added: "We were on a good roll. I think the game against Bulgaria was decisive."I gave everything I had. It's too bad that it stops with this now."Under-21 boss Fred Grim will take interim charge when Netherlands host Italy in a friendly at the Amsterdam Arena. Their next Group A qualifier is at home to minnows Luxembourg in June.Netherlands are fourth in Group A, six points behind leaders France and three shy of play-off incumbents Sweden.