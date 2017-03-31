He made the announcement at the launch of Dangote Group's one-stop shop for its products in the south-east.
The move marks Dangote's expansion into staple food production in the country.
Dangote already produces sugar, salt, flour and tomato paste. With their experience, scale and financial resources, there is likely to be a crash in market prices of rice across the country.
