Nigerians will be able to start buying Dangote Rice by December 2017, The director in charge of the Dangote Group for the South East, Mr Tunde Mabogunje, has announced.He made the announcement at the launch of Dangote Group's one-stop shop for its products in the south-east.The move marks Dangote's expansion into staple food production in the country.Dangote already produces sugar, salt, flour and tomato paste. With their experience, scale and financial resources, there is likely to be a crash in market prices of rice across the country.