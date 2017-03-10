The Nigeria Customs Service has handed over the 661 pump action rifles seized in January to the Department of State Security for further investigation.The event took place at the Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’ Ikeja command of the NCS on Friday.The 661 pump action riffles were handed over to the Director-General, Department of State Security, Mr. Lawal Daura, who was represented by the Director, DSS, Lagos State Command, Ms. Betty Adoki, along with two suspects, Mr. Oscan Okafor (importer) and Mr. Mahmud Hassan (clearing agent).While handing over the arms and suspects to the DSS, the Deputy Comptroller General of Customs in charge of Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation, DCG Dan Ugo, who spoke on behalf of the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd), called on all well-meaning Nigerians to support the service with necessary information that could assist the service perform its statutory responsibilities better.The 661 pump action riffles were intercepted by men of the command on Sunday, January 23 along Mile 2 Apapa road, Lagos.They were laden in a Mack truck with registration number BDG 265 XG conveying a 1x40ft container with number: PONU/825914/3.According to the Customs CG, physical examination of the container had revealed 49 boxes containing a total number of 661 pieces of pump action rifles concealed with steal doors and other merchandise goods.“The interception of these arms is a clear indication of how committed and dedicated the service is to the economy, security and wellbeing of the country,” he said.