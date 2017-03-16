Customs DG, Hameed Ali, appears at National Assembly in mufti 11:04 AM 1 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email The Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), has been sighted in the National Assembly Complex in a white tradition attire. The Senate had insisted that he must appear before it in uniform depicting his rank as the DG. The lawmakers entered a closed-door session at 10:45am, shortly after the plenary began. Share to:
Buhari caused this wahala. Why would he have appointed a non custom officer to head NCS?ReplyDelete