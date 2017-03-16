 Customs DG, Hameed Ali, appears at National Assembly in mufti | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Customs DG, Hameed Ali, appears at National Assembly in mufti

11:04 AM 1
A+ A-
The Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), has been sighted in the National Assembly Complex in a white tradition attire.


The Senate had insisted that he must appear before it in uniform depicting his rank as the DG.

The lawmakers entered a closed-door session at 10:45am, shortly after the plenary began.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. Buhari caused this wahala. Why would he have appointed a non custom officer to head NCS?

    ReplyDelete

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top