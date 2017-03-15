Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), on Wednesday, failed to appear before the Senate.Ali said he was bereaved.“I’ll make myself available whenever I’m needed in future,” the Customs CG told the Senate in his second letter to the President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, which was read at the plenary on Wednesday.Saraki also read a statement issued by the NCS, in which the service said the policy on payments of duties on old vehicles had been ‘put on hold’.The lawmakers have, however, expressed their dissatisfaction with Ali’s excuses for his nonappearance.Details later…