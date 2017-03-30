Popular Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade was invited to speak on “Brand Building for Global Relevance, The Omotola Story” at the Business school, University of Ghana where she met full excitement and anticipation from fans as the hall was full to capacity and still overflowing.The mother of 4 who had just come off from a trip to Morocco with her husband Capt Ekeinde where she was a speaker alongside Rev Jesse Jackson at the Crans Montana forum, wore a grey silk shirt, black jeans and had words of wisdom for the yearning students.Organized by Unilever, Omotola who is also the Brand Ambassador for Knorr, had earlier in the day met with the Ghanian First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-addo . Fielding questions on building and sustaining a powerful and consistent global brand, the outstanding actress gave quotes such as "The world is waiting for you to perfect yourself and present yourself".