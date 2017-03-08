Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), on Tuesday demoted eleven primary school teachers in Biase Local Government Area of the State to security personnel, for failure to present the requisite qualification to work as class teachers before the board.The demotion, which was announced by the board’s chairman, Dr. Steven Odey, was sequel to the ongoing teachers verification and promotion exercise in the state by SUBEB.While addressing the affected teachers, Odey said “ You have no business being in the teaching profession without the requisite qualification; you cannot give what you do not have. If you want to become a teacher, do the right thing by going to school to read and qualify for the job.“Your services will henceforth be needed in the area of tackling insecurity challenges being faced by the school.”The SUBEB boss charged other qualified teachers in the school to live up to their responsibilities through the maximization of all resources at their disposal, to improve the standard of education in the country.