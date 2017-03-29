Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, said critics failed in their bid to drive a wedge between President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.Speaking at a colloquium held to mark his 65th birthday, the former governor said the president and his deputy exemplified teamwork and the true meaning of unity of purpose.He said Osinbajo performed admirably when Buhari was out of country.Osinbajo was acting president for 49 days when Buhari was in the UK on medical vacation.“Before we go further, I give special thanks to Vice-President Osinbajo,” Tinubu said.“Leading a group of fellow commissioners who worked together during my time as governor of Lagos, Yemi and this creative group have turned this event into an annual reality.“Each year, they assemble creative minds to address the issues that stand in the way of our national greatness. As result, the colloquium gets better by the year.“In this and so much else, the VP has proven himself a true servant of the Nigerian people. While our dear president had to be away, the VP performed admirably as his loyal subordinate.“I applaud President Buhari. He meticulously followed our constitution in temporarily transferring the helm to the VP. As such, these two excellent men exemplified teamwork and the true meaning of unity of purpose.“Try as critics might, they could not create any space between the president and his deputy. This is how things are when people are united in vision and purpose. As President Buhari and his VP have been, we all must become.”He described Buhari as a selfless leader who “set the stage by giving strategic policy direction”.Tinubu also said Osinbajo showed himself to be selfless too, “for he worked as the faithful arm of the president”.“Showing himself equally selfless, our VP, as acting president, worked as the faithful arm of the president, diligently putting in action what President Buhari had directed him to do,” Tinubu said.“Two men of different backgrounds, faiths and professional experiences forged themselves into a team managing complex matters of governance in a seamless, smooth manner.”