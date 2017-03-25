An airport named after Cristiano Ronaldo in his native Madeira, Portugal will be opened on March 29.The Real Madrid forward, follows in the footsteps of celebrities like John Lennon, after the Aeroporto Da Madeira was named after him.A signage went up on Friday, ahead of the official unveiling on March 29, the day after Portugal play Sweden in the island’s capital, Funchal.It adds to a collection of Ronaldo-related establishments that have been built over the last few years.A museum has also been opened in Madeira, while he has also opened two hotels in Funchal and Lisbon.The 32-year-old is easily the most successful footballer from the European country, having won the Champions League, La Liga, the Premier League and four Ballon D’Or awards.