Craig Shakespeare has been confirmed as manager of Leicester City until the end of the season after winning his first two games in charge as caretaker of the faltering Premier League champions, the club said Sunday.Shakespeare, previously a Leicester coach, took over after Claudio Ranieri was sacked last month — less than a year after the Italian manager guided the 5,000/1 outsiders to the most improbable Premier League title triumph.But under Ranieri this season had seen the Foxes slump and they were just a point above the bottom three when the club’s Thai owners sacked the veteran manager.However, Shakespeare’s first two games in charge produced wins over both Liverpool and Hull as the champions moved three points clear of the relegation zone.“Leicester City Football Club is pleased to confirm Craig Shakespeare as its first-team manager for the rest of the 2016/17 season,” said a club statement.