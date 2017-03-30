Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Federal High Court in Lagos has lifted the injunction imposed on Omoni Oboli’s movie, Okafor’s Law.The order which was slammed last Friday was lifted today, clearing the way for the public screening of the film beginning from tomorrow as planned.The injunction and a confiscation order that came with it had stopped the premiere of the film at IMAX Cinema in Lekki Lagos on 24 March, souring the party mood of the scores of guests at the three-legged event.Omoni Oboli was sued by a Canada based Nigerian, Jude Idada, who claimed the movie was his intellectual property. Oboli said the idea and the movie was hers 100 per cent.