A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has granted the bail application filed by the detained National Commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria, Amb. (Dr.) Dickson Akoh.Akoh had, through his Counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), filed a bail application, backed by 18-paragraph affidavit, on Monday, 20th March, 2017, urging that he be released from the Police cell.The Peace Corps boss was detained on 19th March, at the facility belonging to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Abuja, shortly after he turned himself in, having been told that the Police was looking for him.Having been detained for 11 days, he was arraigned on Wednesday, with a 90-count charge, bordering on extortion of money, operating an outlaw organisation and wearing of Peace Corps uniform.While leading a debate on the motion in support of the bail application, Barr. John Ochogwu of Kanu Agabi Chambers, urged the court, to grant Akoh bail on self recognition, adding that, the defendant had earlier been granted an administrative bail by the Police.The Counsel to the Police, A.K Aliyu, argued through his counter affidavit that, “the 1st defendant would likely interfere with the witnesses, if granted bail.”In his ruling, the trial Judge, J.T. Tsoho said, “since the defendants have been loaded with 90-count charge, which there is no capital offence therein, bail is in the discretion of the court.”On the fear that the defendant would likely interfere with the witnesses, the Judge held that, “since the prosecution couldn’t advance reasons to show that, the defendant jumped the administrative granted him by the Police,” there was no reason for alarm.The court therefore, granted Akoh bail, to the tune of N10m with a surety in the sum of N20m.He was, however, asked to deposit his travel documents to the Deputy Court Registrar (DCR) and shall have access to them upon request, through application.The court also requested that the surety must be an owner of a landed property in Abuja, the title documents should also be deposited with the DCR of the court.He is to be remanded until the bail conditions are met, even as the Judge warned against holding him longer than 24 hours if his bail conditions are met.