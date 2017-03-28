Justice Ibrahim Buba of a Federal High Court in Lagos has issued an Anton Piller order, directing the seizure of a film titled “Okafor’s Law” directed by Nollywood Producer, Omoni Oboli.The court also issued an interim order, suspending the release and launch of the film, in any movie theatre or cinema house on March 31, pending the determination of a motion on notice before the court.The judge ordered the seizure of all copies, materials, projections or infringing materials, relating to the subject matter.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the orders followed an ex parte application filed by a company, Rancoteur Productions Ltd, on behalf of a Canada-based script writer, Mr Jude Idada.Idada lays claim to the film “Okafor’s Law” as his intellectual property.The plaintiff had filed the suit through Chief Anthony Idigbe (SAN), seeking an order, halting the premiere and release of the said “Okafor’s Law”, pending the determination of a copyright infringement suit filed against Oboli.Joined as first to third defendants in the suit are: Dioni Visions Entertainment, Omoni Oboli, and The Filmore Ltd.The plaintiff, in its exparte application, had sought an order, restraining the premiere or release of the said film, as well as an Anton Piller order, seizing all copies of the infringing material.The exparte application was moved in terms by counsel from the law firm of Idigbe, Mrs O. Otudor, who urged the court to grant the orders as prayed.Delivering his ruling on the exparte motion, Justice Buba granted the orders as prayed.The court made the following orders: “An order of interim injunction, restraining the first to third defendants, whether by themselves or their privies, from premiering the feature film “Okafor’s Law”, in Lagos or any part of Nigeria, pending the hearing of the motion on notice.“An order of interim injunction, restraining the defendant from releasing the featured film in any movie theatre or Cinema house on March 31, pending the hearing of the motion on notice.“An order of interim injunction, restraining the defendants from distributing the featured film, pending the determination of the motion on notice.“An Anton Piller order is granted to the plaintiff, to enter into the defendant’s premises, Cinema, Studio and other places of dissemination, to seize all copies of infringing materials relating to subject matter.“An order, directing the defendants to deliver and surrender to the plaintiff’s solicitors, all products and packages with the inscription, “Okafor’s Law” and volume of transaction or trade which have been done by defendants.“An order directing the defendants to permit the court’s bailiff, and such other persons not exceeding four (4), to enter the premises on any working day of Monday to Saturday at 8am to 8pm, to remove all products or packages with the name “Okafor’s Law”“An order for a search to be conducted at Viva Heights Odudu Eleyiwo St, Block 15, plot 17 oniru Victoria Island, and Plot 1378D Joseph Namah close, off Karimu Kotun St, Victoria Island and all other places where Okafor’s Law is stored and sold.“An order declaring that a failure of defendants to comply with the court’s order, will put the plaintiff at liberty to apply for committal to prison of such person. ”The court thereafter, fixed March 29 for hearing of the motion on notice.T he movie “Okafor’s Law” is billed for release on March 31.NAN reports that “Okafor’s Law” stars: Richard Mofe Damijo, Toyin Aimakhu, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ken Erics, Yvonne Jegede, Halima Abubakar, Gabriel Afolayan, Funke Bucknor among other Nollywood actors and actresses.Oboli is a popular Nollywood Producer, actress, Director and script writer.