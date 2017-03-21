The Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali will not appear before the Senate Tuesday, as expected, based on a lawsuit filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday.The writ of Summons in the Suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/207/2017, filed before the court yesterday by a lawyer, Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim, has asked that the status quo be maintained, pending the determination of the matter before it.The plaintiff is contending, among others, that it was not within the powers of the Senate to dictate to Ali, who was appointed by the President pursuant to the President’s powers under sections 5 and 171 of the Constitution, how to conduct himself.