Chelsea’s Sporting Director, Michael Emenalo, and manager, Antonio Conte are of different opinions as to who replaces striker, Diego Costa at the end of the current campaign.While Everton striker, Romelu Lukaku, is believed to be top of Emenalo’s list to replace Costa, the Blues boss, Conte wants Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata.According to reports, Chelsea are determined to bring in a prolific striker as they fear Chinese Super League wanted man, Costa will leave Stamford Bridge.Conte wants Morata to spearhead his frontline next season and also to provide firepower in Europe with the return to Champions League football next season.However, Technical Director, Emenalo wants unsettled Everton star Romelu Lukaku back at Chelsea, having taken him there in 2011 as a youngster.Lukaku’s experience of English football is another huge factor in Emenalo’s argument to go for the big Belgian who is the Premier League’s top scorer with 21 goals.Lukaku has already turned down Everton’s latest contract offer and looks on his way from Goodison Park with teammate, Yannick Bolasie, claiming his mate has a “big plan.”