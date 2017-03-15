A former Comptroller-General, C-G, Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, Bello Haliru, has claimed that he always wore the uniform of the agency while in office, even though he was a political appointee and not a career officer.Recall that the current CG of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) has refused to appear before the Nigerian Senate on his uniform, leading to controversies.The Senate had advised him to resign as the agency’s CG since he found it difficult putting on the uniform.Haliru was the first Customs CG to be appointed outside the service in 1988 by the former military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida.Former military Head of State, Sani Abacha relieved him of his duty in 1994.Haliru, who is also a former Minister of Communications from 2001 to 2003, told the Sun that he was duty-bound to obey all the rules and regulations of the agency following his appointment.“The moment I was appointed, I became a career Customs officer,” Mr. Haliru said.“I knew I must comply with all rules and regulations of the organisation I am leading and that included wearing a uniform”, he added.The former NCS CG spoke amid raging controversy over current CG of Customs’ refusal to wear the agency’s uniform.Since his appointment in August 2015, Hamid Ali has rebuffed pressure on him to wear the khaki, saying last week that he was “not appointed Comptroller-General to wear uniform.”