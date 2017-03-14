Mohammad Shaibu, the clerk house of representatives committee on agricultural production and services, has died.He died within the premises of the national assembly on Monday, after complaining of not feeling well.Shaibu was said to have just returned from Zaria, Kaduna state, where his family is based.“I’m feeling sick and I could die,” Shaibu reportedly told a colleague.However, he passed on while efforts were being made to take him to one of the clinics within the assembly.This is the third death that the house will record within one month.On February 15, Bello Sani, lawmaker representing Mashi/Dutsi federal constituency of Katsina state, died after a brief illness.Two weeks after his death, Benjamin Idoko, a police sergeant, who was an outrider in the convoy of Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house, died in a road crash.