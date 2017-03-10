 Churchill Olakunle is not your husband! Don Jazzy speaks on Tonto Dikeh's marital crisis | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has weighed in on Tonto Dikeh’s marital misfortune.


Tonto Dikeh’s publicly failed marriage on Instagram to ‘bare it all’ interview has shed much needed light on issues in her home.

The Musical maestro and Mavin who must have watched the video appears to be passing a subtle message to Tonto Dikeh.

As he posted lyrics to Iyanya’s new song hold on and added ‘your real man ordained by God will stay.

It also currently making rounds that Don Jazzy has intention to sign BBNaija melodious voice, Debie Rise.






