Chocolate City boss, Audu Maikori has been re-arrested.This comes after 3 weeks when he was arrested and detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) for false comments he made about the Southern Kaduna killings.Maikori had been arrested in Lagos and flown to the DSS headquarters in Abuja.He had claimed five students of an institution in Kaduna State were killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen.The news however turned out to be false, prompting him to apologise.Kaduna State governor. Nasir El-Rufai has however said Maikori will be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.Recall that he has just been discharged from hospital after collapsing at an event in Lagos three days ago.