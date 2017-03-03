Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Thursday said that Chocolate City Boss Audu Maikori will be prosecuted for spreading false stories on the Southern Kaduna massacre.''Audu Maikori rushed to publish a false story without checking with anyone but before them he had published false Pictures of Boko haram attack and Rwanda genocide as Southern Kaduna killings and elicited a lot of emotions on social media,'' El-Rufai said.''But before then what he posted may have led to killings, we are trying to link the date of the posting to attack that may happen the same day on Fulanis''It is totally irresponsible to do that,'' El-Rufai said.