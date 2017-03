The Ndigbo community in China has reportedly lost its Eze Ndigbo, His Royal Highness, Igwe Henry Chibueze Onwughalu, Herald reports.Onwughalu died after he suffered a stroke for a whileThe Eze Ndigbo in China was in coma for a few days before he passed away in the early hours of yesterday, Wednesday, 8 March, 2017.Igwe Henry was until his death a businessman and philanthropist who hailed from Adazi Ani, Aniocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.