A Chinese zoo’s supposed “African lion” was exposed as a fraud when the dog used as a substitute started barking.The zoo in the People’s Park of Luohe, in the central province of Henan, replaced exotic exhibits with common species, according to the state-run Beijing Youth Daily.It quoted a customer surnamed Liu who wanted to show her son the different sounds animals made — but he pointed out that the animal in the cage labelled “African lion” was barking.The beast was in fact a Tibetan mastiff — a large and long-haired breed of dog.“The zoo is absolutely cheating us,” the paper quoted Liu, who was charged 15 yuan ($2.45) for the ticket, as saying. “They are trying to disguise the dogs as lions.”Three other species housed incorrectly included two coypu rodents in a snake’s cage, a white fox in a leopard’s den, and another dog in a wolf pen.The chief of the park’s animal department, Liu Suya, told the paper that while it does have a lion, it had been taken to a breeding facility and the dog — which belonged to an employee — had been temporarily housed in the zoo over safety concerns.Users of China’s Twitter-like Sina Weibo service mocked the zoo.“This is not funny at all. It’s sad for both the zoo and the animals,” said one.“They should at least use a husky to pretend to be a wolf,” said another.