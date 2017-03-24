Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, has been named among 50 greatest world leaders in the 2017 Fortune magazine ranking.The ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ writer was ranked at number 42 on the list.Adichie’s book ‘Americanah’ recently won the “One Book, One New York” campaign from the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.Chicago Cubs baseball team president, Theo Epstein is number one.Business mogul, Jack Ma of AliBaba group of companies is at number two and Catholic leader, Pope Francis is in third place for his social integration projects as a clergy.Melinda Gates is number 4 in recognition of the impact of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which she co-chairs.The list also features basketball superstar, LeBron James at 11, comedienne Samantha Bee at 19.Colombian music superstar Shakira is at 27 for her philanthropic work through her Pies Descalzos (Barefoot) school foundation.Ava DuVernay at 6 was recognized for her directorial work in Academy Award winning film, Selma and her forthcoming Disney adaptation, A Wrinkle in Time.Chance the Rapper is at number 46. The 23-year-old hip-hop star is commended for his willingness to remain an independent artist and release his music for free and his education philanthropy in his Illinois, Chicago hometown.