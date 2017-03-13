Famous Feminist Author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has responded to the controversy facing her recent comments on women and trans-women.Recall that last week, she had an interview with UK Channel 4, for the promotion of her new book “Dear Ijeawele, Or a Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions”, and said that it’s difficult to equate the issues of women and trans-women because it’s simply not true.However, The feminist author came under fire for an interview in which she apparently distinguished between women who have identified as women since birth and trans-women. She offered some context for her initial comments, which hinged on lived experience, but some weren’t happy.Recently, she responded to the social media rage and here’s what she posted: