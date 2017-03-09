Former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential spokesman, Femi Fani-Kayode, has mocked the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed over the issue of Chibok girls.He mockingly told the Minister to “stop wearing pampers and bury his head in shame.”Reports recently had it that former President, Goodluck Jonathan rejected offer from the United Kingdom government to help rescue the abducted Chibok girls.Jonathan denied the claim, describing the report as false.The UK government has also come out to dismiss the report, saying the former President did not reject its offer.However, Mohammed insisted the immediate past administration did not act accordingly.Mohammed had said, ”While former President Jonathan reserves the right to defend his administration, he should not engage in finger-pointing by saying, in a statement, that ‘some people who have obviously been playing politics with the issue of the Chibok girls will stop at nothing to further their interest.”In his reaction, Fani-Kayode who took to his twitter handle @realFFK said Mohammed should bury his head in shame.Fani- Kayode wrote: “Now that the British govt. has denied the allegation that@GEJonathan refused to allow them to help rescue the Chibok girls Liar Mohammed…“…should bow his head in shame, stop barking like a rabid dog, stop pointing fingers at others and stop wearing dirty pampers. Shame on him!”