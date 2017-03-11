The English Football Association has amended the rules governing the FA Cup ahead of crucial quarter-final ties between Spurs and Millwall, Arsenal and Lincoln, Middlesborough and Manchester City and Chelsea versus Manchester United.All the matches will be played this weekend with the Red Devils travelling to London on Monday night.The FA has made a little change to the competition. It will now adopt a straight knockout format with no more replays taking place. Teams can also introduce a fourth substitute during extra-time only.The rule will affect the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.