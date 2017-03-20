Victor Moses could still pull out of Nigeria’s international friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso this weekend, despite featuring for Chelsea in their 2-1 win over Stoke City last weekend.Moses picked up a calf problem in their 1-0 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup last Monday and was set to miss three weeks of action.But he started for Antonio Conte’s side at the Britannia, as they continued their march towards the Premier League title.However, Chelsea have informed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) that the player is injured.“Chelsea have confirmed Victor Moses’ injury but he has not fully pulled out of the Super Eagles squad yet,” an NFF insider said.The Super Eagles play Senegal on March 23 and Burkina Faso four days later, both at the Hive Stadium in London.