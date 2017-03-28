Reports have emerged stating that Chelsea has identified Alexis Sanchez as their no.1 transfer target this summer. It appears that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte wants to recruit the Chilean talisman for the upcoming 2017/18 season.Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Conte has raised up transfer targets in a series of meetings with the club’s owners. Technical director Michael Emenalo will be responsible for handling transfer negotiations in the summer. It’s said that Alexis Sanchez and a left-sided centre-back will be the main priorities.Chelsea are already on course to win the Premier League this season as they sit 10 points clear at the top of the table with only 10 games left.The coup of Alexis Sanchez would go a long way in ensuring the Blues retain the title next season too. However, Chelsea will face heavy competition for the signature of Alexis.It’s also reported that Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Inter Milan are also considering taking the Chilean on board. Inter Milan have recently been bought over by Chinese businessmen and are expected to spend big in the summer.They want to restore the glory days to the San Siro and think that Alexis Sánchez would be pivotal to that plan. Sanchez’s contract expires in 2018 and Arsène Wenger has already said that talks will resume at the end of the season.Alexis Sanchez is currently on £130,000/week but if reports in the Independent Newspaper are correct, he wants that to be almost doubled to £250,000 per week. This would make him the highest-paid player at the club, something Wenger seems to be resisting.