Chelsea are confident they can land Romelu Lukaku this summer, after the striker refused to sign a contract extension with Everton.


The 23-year-old was expected to sign the lucrative new five-year deal worth £140,000-a-week, especially after his agent Mino Raiola said he was “99.9999 percent” sure he’d sign last December.

However, Lukaku is insisting to a release clause of no more than £70million to be included in the new contract.

At the end of last season, Chelsea tried to take him back, following his record £28m move from Stamford Bridge to Merseyside three years ago.

Everton turned down a £57m bid from the Blues.

But they might be forced to do a deal in the summer, when Lukaku has just two years remaining on his contract. The Belgium international is also keen to play in the Champions League next season.

