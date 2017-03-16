The round of 16 stage of this season’s Champions League was concluded on Wednesday night.Ahead of the quarter-final draws on Thursday, here are the last eight teams left in the competition.Holders Real Madrid lead the way. Zinedine Zidane’s men defeated Napoli 3-1 home and away, to qualify for the last eight on a 6-2 aggregate.Last year’s beaten finalist, Atletico Madrid, are also through despite a goalless draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday night.Barcelona completes the trio of La Liga clubs still left in the competition. The Catalans produced a remarkable comeback overturn a 4-0 deficit from the first leg against Paris Saint-Germain to win 6-1 at the Camp Nou.Leicester City is the only Premier League team left in the Champions League. The Premier League champions beat Sevilla 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night, after losing 2-1 in the first leg in Spain.Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with a 10-2 aggregate win over Arsenal.Another German club, Borussia Dortmund, saw off Benfica comfortably 4-1 on aggregate.Juventus defeated FC Porto home and away, to book their spotMonaco will be provide their next opponent with a tricky test, after they eliminated Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on away goals rule.The draws for the quarter-finals will take place from 11 a.m.