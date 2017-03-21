Following alleged certificate scandals against Senator Dino Melaye, which became an issue during Tuesday’s plenary at the Senate, he has expressed his willingness to submit himself for investigation.Addressing journalists after plenary in an emotion-laden voice, Melaye said it was imperative for him to clear himself of the scandal as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.Disclosing that he was pursuing his 8th master's degree in crime prevention at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he got his first degree years ago, he added that his name was being smeared by those against his rising political profile.He explained that, ”over time, when the online newspaper lacks patronage, they stir up issues against me to attract traffic, unfortunately, there is no monetary compensation between us,” he said.He was optimistic that the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges will eventually clear him of the allegations, insisting that nobody is above the law.