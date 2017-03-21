Addressing journalists after plenary in an emotion-laden voice, Melaye said it was imperative for him to clear himself of the scandal as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Disclosing that he was pursuing his 8th master's degree in crime prevention at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he got his first degree years ago, he added that his name was being smeared by those against his rising political profile.
He explained that, ”over time, when the online newspaper lacks patronage, they stir up issues against me to attract traffic, unfortunately, there is no monetary compensation between us,” he said.
He was optimistic that the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges will eventually clear him of the allegations, insisting that nobody is above the law.
Even Jesus Christ our lord was castigated.So worry not,they are all afraid of your political rear bread,clout and pedigree. They are blowing your trumpet for you to be more popular.They are afraid of the future. Go ye and prosper.ReplyDelete