An online news portal, Sahara Reporters, had in a report alleged that Melaye did not graduate from the Ahmad Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State.
But the Kogi West senator denied the allegation.
Ndume, at the plenary on Tuesday, said similar cases in the National Assembly were probed in the past.
Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary, referred the matter to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, which was asked to report back to the lawmakers in four weeks.
