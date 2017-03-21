Former Majority Leader of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, has called on the upper chamber of the National Assembly to investigate the certificate scandal involving Senator Dino Melaye.An online news portal, Sahara Reporters, had in a report alleged that Melaye did not graduate from the Ahmad Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State.But the Kogi West senator denied the allegation.Ndume, at the plenary on Tuesday, said similar cases in the National Assembly were probed in the past.Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary, referred the matter to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, which was asked to report back to the lawmakers in four weeks.